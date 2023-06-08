Win 4 Tickets to the Sold Out ‘Jazz at Sunset’ Event at Chateau Chantal

Paint Grand Traverse wants to give you the opportunity to see the *sold out* Jazz at Sunset event at Chateau Chantal.

The Jazz at Sunset summer series features the Jeff Haas Trio and saxophonist Laurie Sears. One lucky winner will receive tickets to the special event in Traverse City on June 22, good for an outdoor table for four and four tasting flights or four glasses of wine. Act fast, you’ve got only got one day to enter!

Paint GT is present by Crooked Tree Arts Center. You can find a full list of their events here.