Skip to Main

We’re Offscript with Margaret Doud

We’re Offscript with Margaret Doud

Lauren Scafidi
Lauren Scafidi
06/08/2023 11:55 AM EDT

We’re Offscript is a casual, fun and light-hearted weekly podcast to get to know influential people in Michigan beyond their titles.

We’re Offscript this week with Mackinac Island Mayor Margaret Doud about being the longest currently serving mayor in the U.S., what her first experience driving a car was like after growing up on an island that doesn’t allow cars, and whether or not a floater belongs on top of a drink.

You can find new episodes of We’re Offscript every Thursday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and SoundCloud.

In this article:
Mackinac Island