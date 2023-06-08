We’re Offscript with Margaret Doud

We’re Offscript is a casual, fun and light-hearted weekly podcast to get to know influential people in Michigan beyond their titles.

We’re Offscript this week with Mackinac Island Mayor Margaret Doud about being the longest currently serving mayor in the U.S., what her first experience driving a car was like after growing up on an island that doesn’t allow cars, and whether or not a floater belongs on top of a drink.

You can find new episodes of We’re Offscript every Thursday on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and SoundCloud.