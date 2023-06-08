Tractor-Trailer Loaded with Lumber Overturns on US 131; Driver Reportedly OK

The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that a semi tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday night at US 131 southbound north of 22 Mile Road in Township of Pierson.

Montcalm County Deputies responded to the scene at 9:43 p.m.

The investigation revealed that a 2018 Kenworth tractor, driven by a 51-year-old Hulbert man, was traveling south on US 131 approaching the 22 Mile Road overpass. The tractor was hauling double flatbed trailers loaded with lumber.

The driver failed to negotiate the curve and ran off the roadway to the right as the driver attempted to steer the tractor-trailer back onto the roadway, deputies said. The tractor-trailer continued off of the roadway and overturned, spilling its load, coming to a rest near the overpass embankment.

Southbound US131 was closed for nearly three and one-half hours during the investigation, deputies said.

The driver was taken to Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, officials reported. The driver was believed to have been wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office was assisted on the scene by Montcalm County Central Dispatch, Rockford Ambulance, Sand Lake Fire Department, Michigan Department of Transportation and Montcalm County Road Commission.



