The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy opened their new facility on Three Mile Rd. in Traverse City in late January. The conservancy is working to protect the land and advancing stewardship for the community now, and for generations to come.

Soon the conservancy will be on 270 acres of land protecting nature and wildlife. The Executive Director, Glenn Chown, said that the overall goal of the conservancy is to do a better job at stewarding the land and water that they work on to protect for the benefit of the community.

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy is also making strides to positively impact the nearby school systems through partnering with DART trails to create a safe road to school through the Mitchell Creek Meadows Preserve within the next few years.

Recently, the conservancy also added goats the property to help get rid of invasive species on the land. The Director of Stewardship, Chris Garrock talked to us about the impact and importance of adding these furry friends to the conservancy.

The Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy Continues to Grow Part 2







