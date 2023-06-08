New Housing Coming to Big Rapids With Mechanic Street Development

People gathered in Big Rapids Thursday to kick off the groundbreaking of the Mechanic Street Development.

This development was made possible through a collaboration between the city of Big Rapids and the housing commission, after being awarded the Missing Middle Housing Program Grant from the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

The grant will help fund the construction of five new homes being built on Mechanic Street. These homes will bring much needed affordable housing to Northern Michigan.

The hope is to expand the development further as housing needs continue to increase.

“Well, it’s important because there’s a, you know, extreme shortage of housing all over northern Michigan and particularly single-family housing. So we think this is our first effort to start creating more affordable single-family housing for the community,” Mark Sochocki, Big Rapids Housing Commission Executive Director, said.

They plan to have three of the five houses ready for move-in by the end of the year.