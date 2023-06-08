Aiko Street Food in Traverse City will be hosting a parking lot party on Friday with live music, tarot readings, and a chance to see a live mural be made by a Michigan artist.

Aiko Street Food is known for their Japanese authentic dishes with breakfast, lunch, and dinner options all made fresh on their food truck!

Some of their dishes include Japanese street pancakes, congee, pork soba, and so much more.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Traverse City getting a preview of the party and learning how to make some dishes.

MTM On The Road: Grand Opening Parking Lot Party at Aiko Street Food-6:45