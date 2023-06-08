Michigan State Police Needs Your Help With Their Angel Program

The opioid problem in Northern Michigan is not slowing down. In 2021, the state saw just over 3,000 overdose deaths. Last year, that number pretty much held steady.

Because of this, Michigan State Police started their Angel Program. The idea is to allow anyone struggling with addiction to walk into any State Police post and ask for help without the fear of arrest or investigation.

Lieutenant Derrick Carroll. from the MSP Seventh District joins us to talk more about how volunteers help with the important work of the program.

If you would like to volunteer or find out more, please click here.