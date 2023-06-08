Meet Kendall, Vice President of Up North Pride In Northern Michigan

June is Pride Month, a chance to commemorate and remember the hard work and suffering that have gone, and still goes, towards equality for LGBTQ+ Americans.

Here in Northern Michigan, Up North Pride is building a more inclusive and welcoming community for all of us.

Kendall Kotcher is a professional theatre educator and social media manager from Clarkston. She’s been working in Traverse City for 5 years on various projects including volunteering for Up North Pride, the Traverse City Film Festival, and Parallel 45 Theatre. When she’s not working on a project you’ll find her going on a jog, singing, making videos, and watching her favorite LGBTQ+ humans on Twitch.

She’s here to tell us more about their upcoming events. Here are a few you can attend this weekend:

Drag Bingo - Iron Fish Distillery, Friday, June 9 - 7 to 9 p.m.

Pride at the Ballpark - Turtle Creek Stadium, Saturday, June 10 - 7 to 11 p.m.

You can RSVP and find more events on their website.