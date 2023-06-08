Alpine Chocolat Haus in Sault Ste. Marie Hosts 5th Annual Sault Area Little League Fundraiser

Nothing beats some good ice cream on a hazy day, and Alpine Chocolat Haus in Sault Ste. Marie has just what you need!

They’re holding their fifth annual Sault Area Little League Fundraiser until 9 p.m. Thursday.

Volunteers form various organizations are helping scoop up the flavorful goodness, all for a minimum donation of 50 cents, but larger donations are appreciated.

The most popular ice cream is superman, with chocolate, cookie dough and moose tracks rounding out the top four.

All proceeds go to the little league program, something the owner, and Soo native, Bruce Brown, says he has a passion helping.

“I don’t keep any of it. I donate everything to it. It’s just a great thing. I grew up playing little league and I liked little league. I felt it was something I could get behind and help. And this is the way to do it,” Brown said.

Lat year, 3,000 cones or cups were sold while pulling in $2,6000 for the program.

Brown hopes to top those numbers this year.