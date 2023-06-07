Gov. Whitmer Urges Michiganders Not to Burn, Could Extend to Fireworks

With possible rain in the forecast, the extreme dry spell Michigan is in may be cut down but right now state officials are asking everyone to avoid any sort of burning.

With the 4th of July holiday coming up, if there isn’t significant rainfall before then, it could extend to fireworks.

The state has not offered any official ban and it’s unclear if they could enforce anything outside of public land, but Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked Wednesday about putting any sort of ban in place given the conditions.

Advertisement

“I’ve been in communication with my fellow governors from neighboring states to ascertain what kind of actions they may take as well but we are discouraging everyone to burn anything right now,” said Whitmer. “There has not been any rule put in place right now but everyone has to be really smart.”

Whitmer cited the Crawford County fire this past weekend as an example of one person’s mistake creating problems for an entire community.