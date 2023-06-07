Today in History: Edmund Fitzgerald Launched

The SS Edmund Fitzgerald, which eventually became infamous when it wrecked in 1975, launched on this date in 1958.

(See our story on the wreck of the ship here. We did the article last year for the November anniversary of the sinking.)

At the time of the launch, Edmund Fitzgerald was the largest ship in the Great Lakes, and she was considered a workhorse, setting and re-setting numerous records because of her hauls.

Advertisement

Check out the video below from the Detroit Historical Society showing Edmund Fitzgerald on launch day. Please note that the video has no audio.

RELATED READ: Gordon Lightfoot Left Lasting Legacy on Great Lakes Shipwreck Culture



