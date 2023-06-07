Starting Fresh at the Cadillac Farmers Market

The time has come again for the Cadillac Farmers Market at the Cadillac Commons!

Starting Tuesday, June 13 the Commons will be filled with fresh produce, activities, music and more!

The Cadillac Farmers Market offers something for everyone, featuring nearly 50 vendors.

“It is very important to me that local food is put on every local table this year because our local farms deserve to thrive,” said Market Manager Mary Galvanek. “It’s a lot of work and time that they put in to growing this food. It hits your table much faster than the food you can buy at the store, which means there is just a lot more nutrition still held within those fruits and vegetables.”

Included in the vendors, will be the young entrepreneurs’ section for anyone under the age of 18 to have a booth for free as they start their own business.

The market schedule is Tuesdays and Fridays 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.