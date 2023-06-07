Planning Commission Moves Forward with Zoning Changes Despite Concerns, Opposition

People showed up in droves to Tuesday night’s Traverse City Planning Commission meeting to voice concerns over proposed zoning changes. Commissioners met to decide whether to approve a string of zoning changes that they say will bring more housing variety and therefore bring more affordable housing to the area.

However, a lot of upset residents showed up to voice their concerns.

“I don’t want to see this place turn into a lot of the other place I have fled,” One woman cried.

The proposed zoning changes would remove zoning restrictions for single family homes. There hope is by changing the zoning ordinance they will create more housing options for people moving to the area and make it easier for people to rent out their homes.

One Traverse City resident doubted commissioners. He said, “when it comes to developers who preach the need for more density all we seem to get from them are failed promises high-end condos and short-term rental which do little for our housing crisis.”

People raised concerns over a number of things including the changes to zoning that would remove owner occupancy requirements, something people argued would drop homeownership and move corporations in making things less affordable, which would ultimately lead to more short-term rentals.

“What I think I’m hearing a lot of people [say] here tonight is that they’re afraid that our community is going to be for the wealthy and the variety isn’t going to be there,” Traverse City Resident Chuck Meuller worried.

And while some people at Tuesday night’s meeting said the ordinance changes ultimately wouldn’t create more affordable housing, representatives from Housing North and the Chair of the Planning Commission are adamant that it will.

“We do know that increasing density, especially in sought after areas to live, and reducing the square footage will help with the housing shortage. We have a huge need for housing in our region and the bulk of that is in Traverse City,” Yarrow Brown said.

While some commissioner did have concerns with the ordinance changes, they ultimately decided to move forward accepting all zoning changes. The issue now moves to the city commission.