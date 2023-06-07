Michigan DNR Offering Free Fishing, Off-Roading, State Park Entry For One Weekend

A great weekend for outdoor enthusiasts is coming up.

The Michigan DNR is offering a “three free” weekend. Fishing, off-roading and state park entry will all be no charge for June 10-11.

Michigan residents and out of state visitors can take full advantage of our state’s vast array of natural resources.

Along with those who are constantly outdoors, it’s also an opportunity for people exploring new options.

“It’s an opportunity to kind of encourage people to if you haven’t tried or gone to an area and thought about getting out and trying to do things, it’s a chance to go out and try some things out and go visit some places that maybe haven’t visited for the first time,” Ron Olson, Michigan DNR Chief of Parks and Recreation.

For more information on how you can take advantage of the “three free” weekend, click here.