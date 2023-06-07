Cadillac Grill at Eldorado Golf Course Hosting “Stand Tall for Sophia” to Help Hinkley Family

The Cadillac community is coming together to support a local family.

About a year ago, 8-year-old Sophia Hinkley was diagnosed with a rare cancer that mainly affects young children. Wilms Tumors were found on both of her kidneys, and since then she’s had one kidney removed and half of the other removed to get rid of the tumors.

But, she still has cancer and a couple of weeks ago went back to the hospital where it was discovered that her kidney is starting to fail.

Right now, she is at DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids receiving treatment. And Wednesday night, the Cadillac Grill at the Eldorado Golf Course is hosting “Stand Tall for Sophia,” a pasta benefit dinner to help the family get through these tough times.

“It’s been incredibly helpful. We would have lost our house by now, for sure. She’s got to be down here once or twice a week or more sometimes. My wife has been doing most of that running. And that makes keeping up with work pretty challenging. The community has been incredibly helpful, but its still been difficult,” Jamie Hinkley, Sophia’s dad, said.

The dinner started at 4 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Wednesday. All of the money raised will go directly to the family.

If you are unable to attend the dinner, you can still help by donating to their GoFundMe.