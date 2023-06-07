Art & Connection in Elk Rapids Helping Students Get Creative Over the Summer

Art & Connection is an arts and cultural community center in Elk Rapids.

“I had all these donated art supplies from a gal in Florida where I had been living, who passed away, and I brought it all up here thinking, you know, I would sell it at the art center and then use that money to offer more programming. Well, it didn’t work. I just wasn’t selling,” explained Sheri Reid Grant from Art & Connection. “So I was like, how can I get this out into the hands of the community? So we made just gift bags last year for Christmas. But then I thought, well, what if we actually had the kids choose what they wanted to put in their bags?”

That’s how Grant came up with the idea of a pop-up art shop. Each student got a bag filled with art supplies.

“In those bags were like the staples, everything from sketch pads to markers to crayons and everything like that. But then they could come and enhance it with all the other supplies that the lady donated,” said Grant.

“I got some cool pencils, and then I got a black piece of paper where you paint over it, and then you scrape it, and it’s like a rainbow,” said Rihanna, a third grader at Mill Creek Elementary.

The shop visited six different schools in Northern Michigan. More than 850 students now have brand-new art supplies to kick off summer vacation.