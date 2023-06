What’s Growing With Tom: Keeping Your Flowers Vibrant and Flower Pot Ready

Tom joins Justin Morgan from Morgan Composting at Coveyou Scenic Farm Market to learn how to keep your flowers vibrant after transplanting flowers into planters and hanging baskets.

Learn the difference between vegetable compost mix and flower compost potting mix.

For an extra boost for flowers, they also use “Bloom Blaster” to spray right onto your flowers for nutrients.