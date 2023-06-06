Upper Peninsula Man Charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct, Facing Up to 35 Years in Prison

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says that a Kingsford man was sentenced to 11-35 years in prison Monday after being charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree.

Justin Harvala, 35, was convicted by a jury on March 20 as a habitual fourth offender for the assault of a 7-year-old girl and had been previously registered as a sex offender, according to Nessel.

She says the assault was captured on a “nannycam” by the victim’s mother. The assault happened on Feb. 11, 2021 at the victims house while the mother was in another room. Nessel says that once the assault was discovered, the mother confronted Harvala, demanded he leave immediately and then called the police.

The Michigan Attorney General was asked to review the case by the Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office.