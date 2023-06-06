Traverse City Wine Comes to the Big Screen (Courtesy of Television)

The Traverse City wine scene has made it to the big screen!

A Norway-based crew from the PBS show “Wine First” visited the Traverse Wine Coast in July 2022 to feature the magnificence of our Great Lakes wine region. With stops at Black Star Farms, Brys Estate, Chateau Chantal, and Aerie Restaurant at Grand Traverse Resort and Spa, the show highlights local wine and food pairings.

It’s such an honor, the episode will be premiere at the State Theatre in Traverse City.

Traverse City Tourism President Trevor Tkach is telling us more about just how big of a deal this is.

It’s all happening at the State Theatre on Wednesday, June 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., with showtime scheduled for 6:30 p.m. A panel of local participants will talk about their experience with the production after the showing.

Get your free tickets here.