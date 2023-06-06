Star Township Firefighter Food Pantry Given $4,800 from Cash in on Kindness Donation

Another Cash in on Kindness donation at Turtle Creek Casino is benefitting a Northern Michigan non-profit.

Every month, the casino raises money for a good cause. This month’s proceeds went to the Star Township Firefighter Food Pantry in Antrim County, in the amount of just over $4,800.

The food pantry helps area communities struggling with food insecurity. The people at the Star Township Fire Department have an important message for anyone in need.

Advertisement

“If you’re in very need of the food or anything that you know you have, get a hold of somebody. You know, nobody looks down on anybody that needs help and at some point in time, everybody in this world needed help. And that’s what we’re here for. We don’t we don’t want to downplay anybody or want anybody embarrassed when they can’t come out,” Chief Pete Hoogerhyde from the Star Township Fire Department said.

To learn more about how you can support the Star Township Firefighter Food Pantry, click here.