See What Places Were Named Northern Michigan’s Top Businesses in Red Hot Best 2023 Contest

MyNorth’s annual contest of the best businesses and services in Northern Michigan recently announced the winners in each category.

The 2023 Red Hot Best awards featured numerous categories based on location, as well as a “Best of the Best” category that ranked all eligible businesses in Northern Michigan. The regions were Above the Bridge; Benzie & Leelanau; Cadillac, Manistee & Ludington; Charlevoix & The Chain of Lakes; Kalkaska, Gaylord & Grayling; Petoskey, Harbor Springs & The Straits; and Traverse City.

The public decides the winners by nominating and voting on the ones they think are best. MyNorth and Traverse Magazine reported that more than 230,000 nominations and votes were cast this year.

Best of the Best was new to the contest this year, and winners were selected in five categories: downhill ski resort, downtown, golf course, performance/concert venue and specialty meat market.

Too see all the winners, click here.

MyNorth and Traverse Magazine are owned by Heritage Broadcasting, which also owns 9&10 News.