School Canceled, Hospital Locked Down Amid Beaverton Police Investigation

Beaverton Schools have canceled class, and MyMichigan Medical Center Gladwin is on lockdown due to an active police investigation, officials said Tuesday morning.

Michigan State Police said they are helping the Beaverton Police Department at the scene of a home invasion.

MSP says they are providing aviation support, canines and emergency services. They were not able to release more details at this time, but MSP said on social media that they are looking for an armed suspect.

Officials are advising the public to avoid the Lakeside Estates area, as there could be danger to the public.

We will have more information for you on this developing story as we learn more.