Plan for Substance Abuse Residential Treatment Facility in Traverse City Moving Forward

A new residential care treatment facility to help women suffering from substance abuse disorder is one step closer to becoming a reality in Traverse City.

Traverse City Planning Commissioners decided Tuesday night to grant Addiction Treatment Services a special land use permit to use a house on East State Street that would give pregnant women and women with children struggling with substance abuse treatment and a place to stay.

The house would provide treatment for up to 10 women with the average stay being between 30 and 60 days.

The facility will be staffed with three to four employees during the day and two overnight. The Chief Clinical Officer for Addiction Treatment Services Susan Guerra says she believes the new treatment facility could help with the ongoing substance abuse issue in the region.

Guerra said after hosting an open house and explaining their plans to the public, she feels everyone is onboard with the plan.

“It was an honor to be able to show the neighborhood and the community what the house is and can represent and the potential there to bring women and children in to be able to do treatment there,” Guerra said.

The proposal will now go to the city commission for final approval.



