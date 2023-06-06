New Changes Coming to Kingsley’s Downtown Area in Coming Years

A big change is coming to the second biggest town in Grand Traverse County.

Kingsley’s downtown will start to look a little different over the next couple of years.

The Grand Traverse Land Bank Authority has put funds toward redeveloping the main intersection downtown. John’s Auto reached a purchasing agreement and will close in the fall of this year.

Advertisement

The land bank will qualify the property as a brownfield, which means it’ll access state and local sources for demolition or construction on the site.

They’re assisting the Kingsley Downtown Development Authority to create a new vision for this site.

“Well, I think there’s not really a limit to what can go there. I think the limit really is more or less what the community wants. You know, something that’s going to help attract people to the downtown area and just to the village of Kingsley in general,” Max Anderson, the Kingsley DDA Chairman, said.

The Kingsley DDA and Land Bank Authority will be seeking public input for the future of the site after demolition is complete.