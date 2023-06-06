Grant Me Hope: Gabe

This week we introduce you to Gabe, a 14-year-old well-mannered, loving and helpful boy.

Gabe’s friends would describe him as nice, funny, kind, helpful, useful and mostly funny.

He likes swimming, riding a bike and playing games. In fact, when he grows up he wants to be either a video game designer or video game beta tester.

His ideal home is with a loving family, a pet and maybe some brothers and sisters, but that last one is not a deal-breaker.

