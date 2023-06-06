Carp Lake Man Arrested After Being Caught With Child Pornography

A Carp Lake man is waking up in jail this morning after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit-Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force caught him with child pornography.

It started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Donovan Dougherty was hit with several charges including one count of possession of sexually abusive material and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP ICAC Task Force was assisted by the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post.