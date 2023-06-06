Beulah Man Arrested for Secretly Taking Nude Photos and Videos of a Young Woman

David R. Parr from Beulah

Michigan State Police said Tuesday that a 33-year-old Beulah man was arrested for taking nude photos and videos of a young woman.

On June 2, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was sent to a residence in Benzonia for a report of nude photos and videos of a young woman. The materials were found on the phone belonging to David R. Parr from Beulah, state police said.

The person who contacted state police said she found the photos on Parr’s phone in an application called Photo Vault. She told troopers she was looking at photos and videos in the application when she saw nude photos and videos of a young woman she knew.

Advertisement

Troopers said it appeared the victim was being secretly recorded.

RELATED: Carp Lake Man Arrested After Being Caught With Child Pornography, MSP Says

Parr was later stopped and arrested by deputies from the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office. He was turned over to the trooper investigating the incident.

Troopers said Parr’s cellphone, laptop and smart tablet were seized, and a search warrant was obtained for forensic analysis by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit.

Advertisement

Parr was arraigned in the 85th District Court in Manistee County for one count Capture Distribute Unclothed Images of Person and one count Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. His bond was set at $25,000.

The investigation continues and troopers said additional charges may be sought after forensic examination is complete.



