Youthwork Prepares Young Adults to Give Back to Michigan

Youthwork industries work to strengthen young people and their communities through service and giving back. These young adults come from all over Michigan to complete conservation and skilled trades projects for nonprofit and public partners.

Training for the summer season kicked off at Twin Lakes Park in Traverse City where young adults began learning the skills needed to go out and help the community. These youth learn job skills and work to improve parks and community spaces.

AmeriCorps Director Amanda Scott gave a deeper look into the the work these youth do along with their perspectives and personal experiences.