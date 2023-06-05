MTM On The Road: Vacationing in Traverse City with Dashing Departure-6:45

Dashing Departure is an online travel concierge service based in Traverse City.

Instead of waiting long hours in lines this summer, Dashing Departure handles all of the stress and booking and provides you with a detailed itinerary.

Dashing Departure makes it their primary goal that clients just have to show up to their reservations and enjoy the moment, they even recommend attire for every destination.

Our On the Road crew, Braulis and Tyler are in Traverse City getting to see what a vacation with Dashing Departure might look like.

MTM On The Road: Vacationing in Traverse City with Dashing Departure-7:15