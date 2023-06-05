Cute Ducklings Saved After Falling Into Storm Drain

On Sunday, the Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services Authority rectified a fowl situation by saving nine ducklings.

The authority said that the duty crew flew into action when they received a report that some ducklings fell into a storm drain near Hobby Lobby.

The crew used a net and were able to safely rescue all nine of the confused ducklings. They were released into a nearby pond to their mother, officials said.

Advertisement

So the story has a happy ending, but according to the authority, “Unfortunately, the ducklings did not get their craft supplies.”

Check out the dramatic rescue in the photo gallery above.



