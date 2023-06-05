Bronze Plaques Presented to Recognize Historic Northern Michigan Sites for Connection to Ernest Hemingway

The Michigan Hemingway Society will be dedicating two new sites on its Michigan Hemingway Tour with the presentation of bronze plaques in June.

Here to tell us more about all 15 officially designated sites in Northern Michigan is President Chris Struble.

The following historical text will be featured on the two plaques:

Pigeon River Country - Eager to continue healing his physical and emotional wounds from World War I, Ernest Hemingway gathered friends to join him in several camping and fishing trips in the Pigeon River Country, which he called “the Pine Barrens.” The Black River was Ernest’s favorite, but he and his friends also roamed and fished the Pigeon River and the Sturgeon River. When Hemingway left Michigan in 1921, he carried the Pigeon River Country in his memory and its impact on his writing, especially the collection of The Nicks Adams stories.

Walloon Lake - Throughout Ernest Hemingway’s life, Walloon Lake remained a passionate memory. Six weeks old when first brought to the lake in 1899, Hemingway spent 23 summers visiting the family’s Windemere cottage. His experiences hunting, fishing, and exploring the woods inspired several of his acclaimed Nick Adams stories; these capture young Nick’s life, including contacts with local Indians. On September 3, 1921, Hemingway and his bride, Hadley Richardson, stayed at Windemere. Their arrival is depicted in the story “Wedding Day.”

