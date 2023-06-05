Art Reach of Mid Michigan Offering Up Summer Programs

As parents are looking for events and programs for their children as summer break begins, or adults are looking for a new hobby, Art Reach of Mid Michigan in Mt. Pleasant has a full list of programming for all.

From single day free events to multi-day art camps, Art Reach is looking to engage the community with arts and crafts, especially in the summer months.

They say the influx of this kind of culture can go a long way for when students head back to school in the fall.

“It’s super important for people to engage their creative side of the brain,” said Amy Powell, executive director of Art Reach. “When researchers are looking at the STEM, science, technology, engineering and math, they have realized it’s really important for the arts to be involved with that whole process. And allow all the STEM elements to be absorbed.”

More information on the Art Reach programming and the upcoming Art Walk, can be found here.