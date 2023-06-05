11th Annual Blessing of the Fleet Comes to Harbor Springs This Month

The Harbor Springs Area Historical Society is getting ready for the 11th annual Blessing of the Fleet!

This “Fleet Week” of fun is a community-wide event that includes free dockside tours, a blessing boat parade and so much more.

Executive Director Kristyn Balog is here to tell us more. We’ve listed the events below, but you can find all the information and get tickets on the Historical Society’s website.

Fleet Week Events June 27-29

June 27 – “Shipwreck Photography” History Talk with Chris Roxburgh

Tickets $25, includes wine and light snacks.

Reservations required. 5:30 p.m. - Harbor Springs History Museum

June 28 & 29 – Tours of the 92′ historic schooner Madeline

Free hands-on tours of this 1800s replica schooner, with tales of life on the Great Lakes by the Maritime Heritage Alliance.

All ages welcome. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Harbor Springs Municipal Marina

June 28 – Classic Collection Boat Show & Premier Viewing of the T/T Corsair III

Tickets $250, includes a cocktail party. Featuring the restored, 100-year-old T/2 Corsair launch boat and vintage wooden boats.

Reservations required (limited tickets). 5 p.m. - The Boathouse

June 28 – “History of the Harbor” Sunset Cruise

Tickets $100. Board Isle Royale Queen III for this narrated tour of Little Traverse Bay, includes a full-service bar with live music.

Reservations required. 8:30 - 10 p.m. - Walstrom Marine

June 29 – View the Boat Parade aboard the Isle Royale Queen III

Tickets are $200, includes a full-service bar and light snacks to enjoy while viewing the boat parade.

Reservations required. 5 p.m. - Walstrom Marine

June 29 – Blessing Boat Parade on the Harbor

Hop aboard your boat, kayak or paddleboard and join the Blessing of the Fleet boat parade. Join this community celebration on the water to receive your blessing for a safe boating season.

Registrations required. Free event, prizes offered for optional donation. 6 p.m. - Little Traverse Bay