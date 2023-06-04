Evart Fire Department Responds to Camper Trailer Explosion, Person Burned

Evart Fire Department says a person is in the hospital tonight with burns on their body from an explosion in a camper trailer.

Meceola Central Dispatch received a call regarding an explosion in a camper trailer at Big Lake camp ground around 10:00 Sunday morning.

Evart Fire along with Osceola County EMS were dispatched and responded to the location.

Advertisement

While units were responding nearby patrons, one of which is a firefighter with Barryton Community Fire Dept., provided assistance to the victim.

The victim had received burns to approximately 25-35% of their body from the explosion.

First arriving units ensured the scene was safe and secure then provided medical treatment to the victim.

They say Aeromedical was requested to fly to the scene to transport the burn victim to Grand Rapids for treatment.

Advertisement

MSP Fire investigation Unit was contacted and will be investigating the incident.

Evart Fire Department was assisted by Meceola Central Dispatch, Osceola Parks workers, AEROMED, MSP Fire Investigator, and those patrons that provided assistance prior to our arrival.