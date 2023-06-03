Summer Marks 100 Most Dangerous Days for Teen Drivers

Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer, and it also marks the beginning of the most dangerous time of the year for teen drivers.

According to AAA and the Michigan State Police, car accidents are the leading cause of death for teenagers between the age of 16 and 19-years-old. They say the 100-day period from Memorial Day to Labor Day is the 100 deadliest days for teen drivers as 30% of teen driving deaths happen in that span.

Public Information Officer for the Michigan State Police 7th District, Lt. Derrick Carroll attributes the rise to the end of school and more teens spending more time driving.

Spokesperson for AAA Michigan, Adrienne Woodland, said teens getting distracted by their cell phones is a big reason, but is only the second biggest distraction for teens.

“The biggest distraction for teens are other teen passengers,” Woodland reported

According to Michigan State Police, teenagers are 44% more likely to be involved in a deadly crash if they have another person in the car that is also under the age of 21. They say the inexperience of teen drivers makes them more likely to have dangerous driving behaviors, so they’re calling on parents to make sure their kids get home safely this summer.

“It’s important for parents to lead by example. If you demonstrate safe driving behaviors by putting away distractions, making sure you buckle up your safety belt every time you drive. Your teens and your children will notice that,” Woodland explained.

They advise parents to do 50 hours of supervised drivers training in multiple conditions and at different parts of the day. They say teens should be mindful out on the roads in order to keep themselves safe this summer.

“We were all young at one time, and you don’t think about those things when you’re a younger person, but they’ve got to be in the back of your head,” Lt. Carroll said.