Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Crash

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist is dead after crashing in to a pickup truck.

It happened around the 1000 block of East Rosebush Road in Isabella Township.

Deputies say they were called to the scene around 11:00 Saturday morning for a traffic crash between a motorcycle and a pickup towing a small utility trailer.

Advertisement

Their initial investigation shows that the pickup truck was turning left into a driveway.

The motorcyclist was traveling the same direction and failed to be able stop or yield to the vehicle in front of him.

The motorcyclist then collided with the pickup.

When deputies got to the scene, the motorcyclist was trapped between the pickup and trailer, and was found dead from the crash.

Advertisement

The man driving the pickup was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.



