We Stayed at Tru by Hilton in Traverse City To See What the Buzz Was All About

In one of the busiest Northern Michigan towns, it’s hard to find many hidden gems. So when a new hotel opened about two miles from downtown that billed itself as geared toward young professionals, we had to check it out. Was this a new hidden gem we’d recommend to visitors? I stayed overnight at the hotel to get a first-person perspective on the experience.

Exterior of Tru by Hilton (Elizabeth Hosang)

Overview

While there are no waterfront views or shops just outside the door, Tru by Hilton offered something different: the perfect spot for work and play for anyone doing business in busy Traverse City.

Location

The hotel is only 2.4 miles from downtown, a straight shot on 31. What the view lacks the location makes up for. In nearly seven minutes you are at the waterfront, ready to explore the old-town district or waterfront trails. If you are looking for snacks and drinks to stock up your mini-fridge, Meijer is kitty-corner to the hotel. A variety of fast-food is also available near the area including McDonalds, Tropical Smoothie and Panera Bread. If you are traveling to Traverse City for business or pleasure, this location offers a quick commute in and out of the city.

Style and Character

Colorful and modern, Tru by Hilton is definitely geared toward young professionals. The lobby includes a variety of working areas set up for both individual working and collaborative moments. If you need to blow off steam between calls or projects, foosball, board games and magazines are all provided in spaced-out sections.

Tru by Hilton outdoor patio (Elizabeth Hosang)

Service and Facilities

The hotel gym is open 24 hours and has a range of new equipment including a Peloton. There also is a conference room available if you are traveling as a work team, perfect for prepping a group presentation. Upon check-in, staff sent a text just after I arrived in the room to ensure the accommodations were up to standards. The room and lobby provided free and fast Wi-Fi that was connected to your room number.

Rooms

While preferences vary on stiff or soft beds, I found it to be in between and very comfortable. I love squishy pillows, and these did not disappoint! There were many options on the TV, including cable, Netflix, Showtime movies and more. You can even watch 9&10 News from bed! The thermostat was easily adjustable, which helps when it’s nearly 90 degrees in May. The bathroom included mounted shampoo, conditioner, body wash and hand wash. If you are a hoarder of hotel-size soaps, this may come as a disappointment, but from an environmental standpoint, I love that this option leaves less waste behind. An ironing board and hair dryer are also kept in the room. The room included a desk with an overhead lamp and convenient outlets on the mounted TV for working. The mini-fridge kept all my snacks cold and had can holders perfect for my La Croix addiction. (It really is the little things that get me.) The personalized welcome message on the TV was a nice touch.

Interior of Tru by Hilton (Elizabeth Hosang)

Food and Drink

If you are a morning person, you’ll definitely enjoy the hotel’s complimentary breakfast. Open from 6-9 a.m., my selection included: bagels, toast, eggs, sausage, pancakes, four different cereals, oatmeal, yogurt and juice. The most important fuels - coffee and tea - are available 24/7, with flavored cream. At the front desk, there is also a wide selection of snacks and drinks that can be charged to room. There is no hotel restaurant, but being so close to downtown, your options are not limited.

Value

Crediting themselves as the spot for young-professionals, I think that rings true. Check-in is at 3 p.m. and checkout is at noon. I asked to check in a bit early and it was no issue! Rates vary.

Elizabeth Hosang at Tru by Hilton (Elizabeth Hosang)





Disclaimer: Tru comped my stay, but my review was independent of any bias toward the hotel.