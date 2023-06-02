Two Northern Michigan Men Convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

The Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney says that two men have been convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct charges after having sexual intercourse with children under 18.

On May 26, the 33rd Circuit Court for Charlevoix County sentenced Daniel Cote, 32, from East Jordan to 18 years in prison for a conviction of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st Degree. The prosecuting attorney says this conviction was based on his guilty plea to sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old.

Then, on June 2, a Charlevoix County jury convicted Aaron Sulak, 39, with Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd Degree. The prosecuting attorney says that he was acquitted of a separate count of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st Degree.

According to the prosecuting attorney this conviction is based off his sexual intercourse and sexual touching of a child while that child was 7-10 years of age.

According to the prosecuting attorney both of these cases involved children disclosing abuse after several years of remaining silent, which is common. They say that both cases involved a lack of DNA evidence, no video footage and no eyewitnesses.

The prosecutor encourages anyone who has experienced or knows of sexual victimization to speak out, even if its been a long time.



