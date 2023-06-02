Twenty New Vacation Homes Available Soon in Traverse City Area

Twenty vacation homes will son be available in the Traverse City area.

KOTI, Finnish for home, is a new short term vacation rental development in Williamsburg. Construction began a couple years ago and features Scandinavian elements in the design that is meant to highlight the surrounding natural beauty.

Not only does ACME Creek wind it’s way through the property, but the TART trail as well.

The owner says its perfectly located with many amenities close by.

“It’s very unique. It’s very modern and it’s very well located with the beach right down the street and golfing and restaurants. And again, you can ride your bicycle anywhere and it’s only nine miles into Traverse City and it’s just going to be totally unique compared to just to a standard hotel room,” Dan Kelly, Owner of KOTI Vacation Rentals, said.

The rentals will be available in two weeks.