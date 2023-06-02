Troopers Catch 10-Year-Old Kid Driving Stolen Car

Troopers say a 10-year-old stole a car and took it for a joyride in Saginaw County.

They got several 911 calls about a child driving a car on I-75. OnStar called and confirmed the stolen 2017 Buick Encore was headed south on I-75.

Troopers found the Buick near the Birch Run exit, following the car for about a mile with their lights and sirens on while OnStar disabled it. The car came to a stop after bumping into a guardrail.

State Police say the kid took off when the car stopped but was caught nearby. There was minor damage to the car, but the 10-year-old was uninjured. They’re now in the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center.