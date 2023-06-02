Top News: Woman Killed While Riding Her Bike at Night - and More

Here are 10 stories from the past week that had a big impact on Northern Michigan.

1. Benzie Co. Deputies: Woman Riding Her Bike at Night Hit, Killed by Car

Benzie County deputies have released the name of the woman killed on her bicycle after midnight on Saturday. They were called to the scene on the corner of Fewins Road and Lake Ann Road on Saturday around 1:30 a.m. Deputies say a driver hit 21-year-old Peyton Burch with his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

2. Petoskey Seniors Barred from Commencement Ceremony Speak Out

Aria Jesiek, a senior at Petoskey High School, said she was devastated when she found out just a few months ago that she wasn’t going to earn the credits needed to graduate. “It shattered me. And it’s really weighing on my heart because of how hard I have worked to get to this moment,” said Jesiek. Jesiek said she’s been doing the best she can, but with a learning disability and the COVID lockdown, it was hard to keep up.

3. ATV Crashes Into Combine, ATV Driver Killed

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that a 52-year-old Reed City man was killed in an ATV vs. combine accident. On May 29 at 4:56 p.m., deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to East 14 Mile Road near North Cypress Avenue in Barton Township for an accident. When officials arrived at the scene, they found the driver of the ATV dead from injuries suffered in the accident. Deputies said a 51-year-old female from Reed City was injured in the crash as well and was taken to Corewell Health in Grand Rapids.

4. Wexford Co. Troopers Say Wanted Man Was Caught Riding Stolen Motorcycle

Wexford County troopers say they caught a man with several warrants out for his arrest driving a stolen motorcycle. They stopped the rider, 43-year-old Benjamin Robert Denzel from Cadillac, on Wednesday night in Manton. Troopers say Denzel told them his license was suspended, and he didn’t have any other identification. When they asked who he was, they say Denzel gave them a fake name.

5. Traverse City Man Sentenced for Forcibly Entering Capitol On Jan. 6

The U.S. Department of Justice says a Traverse City man has been sentenced to four months in prison plus several years of parole for his actions at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. Luke Michael Lints, 29, will spend 4 months in prison, then four months in home detention, followed by 32 months on parole. He also owes $2,000 in restitution. According to court document, Lints was part of the mob who violently pushed passed law enforcement to enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Lints entered the tunnel on the Lower West Terrance around 3:10 p.m. that day. He grabbed a police riot shield and used it to push against law enforcement officials trying to barricade rioters from entering.

6. Motorcycle Passenger Dies After Motorcycle Crashes Into Pickup on M-55

Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a passenger of a motorcycle died May 27 when the bike hit a pickup truck that failed to yield. Deputies said they were sent to the crash at M-55 and Loxley Road in Roscommon Township, Houghton Lake on Saturday. Deputies arrived and found that a GMC Sierra pickup and a Honda motorcycle had crashed. Preliminary investigation shows that the pickup, driven by a 38-year-old man from Houghton Lake, attempted to cross M-55 traveling south on Loxley Road and failed to yield to the motorcycle, which was traveling west on M-55, deputies said.

7. Michigan Woman Crashes After Putting Tesla in Self-Driving Mode

A woman was hurt after her Tesla crashed while in self-driving mode near Big Rapids. The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday on M-20 near 135th Avenue, just east of Big Rapids. Investigators say the driver, a 41-year-old woman from Hudsonville near Grand Rapids, was heading west on M-20 when she put her Tesla in self-driving mode.

8. Full-Service Rentals In Chippewa Co. Will Help Soo Locks Workers

A huge housing project in Chippewa County will be specifically tailored to those working at the Soo Locks. The temporary rental units will be located in Kincheloe, about a 20-minute drive from Sault Ste. Marie. Kinross Township is leasing the land to Southeastern Disaster Relief Services. By the end of June, around 100 apartments will be available for rent. By June of next year, that number will double, with more to come in the following years.

9. Car Crash on US-31 in Antrim Co. Leaves One Dead, One Seriously Injured

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a deadly head-on car crash that took place on US-31 north of Old Dixie Highway in Banks Township on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says that the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. They say a 2020 Ford F150 was traveling north bound on US-31 where they believed it crossed the centerline, hitting a 2018 Ford F150 that was traveling south bound. The southbound Ford left the roadway after the crash and caught on fire, the sheriff office says. They also say that two witnesses were able to get the driver out of the truck and a safe distance away before the fire began.

10. Skies Light Up For the First International Fireworks Championship

Traverse City Tourism announced Thursday that tickets will soon be on sale for the very first International Fireworks Championship. The show will feature contestants from U.S., Mexico, Spain and Germany, who have qualified by winning other competitive firework events around the globe. At the event, you can expect four world-class shows with unique firework displays accompanied by music that will be formally judge.











