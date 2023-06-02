The One Up XP Show - Episode 78: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

I have been gaming since I was 2, 1987. I have played every console and a ton of pc stuff. I have NEVER touched a Legend of Zelda game! So when the new Zelda came out and it is receiving the best reviews ever of any game, I told myself I would play it! So we sit down and bring you 22 minutes of Zelda gameplay! Enjoy!

