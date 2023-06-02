The One Up XP Show - Episode 77: Deceive Inc, NMC’s Madden Player Damon Livingston

We take you in to a newer game called Deceive Inc. This game pits you against other players online and you are a spy trying to accomplish missions that everyone else is also trying to do! If you somehow figure out who the other spies are you take them out, or at least try to!

We also talk to Damon Livingston! A terrific young man that plays Madden for NMC’s esports program! He had a heck of a year and we talk to him about what is next and what drew him to NMC in Traverse City!

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Michael’s Info - Twitter, Twitch, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook

Catch everything that is The One Up XP Show right here on the 9&10 News Website or YouTube Channel!

The video podcasts can be found on Spotify, Soundcloud and the 9&10 News YouTube Channel! New episodes every Wednesday and Friday!

The One Up XP Show 30 minute episodes can be found here, all episodes! We will have a new episode every Monday!