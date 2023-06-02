Skip to Main

The One Up XP Show - Episode 76: Rogue Company, Lawrence Tech University Expo

Michael Stevens
06/02/2023 3:11 PM EDT

Klam and I take you into Rogue Company! We take on 2v2 and show you some pretty awesome games we played!

We also look back at a panel I was apart of to talk to kids and parents about careers in Esports at Lawrence Tech University!

