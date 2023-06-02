The One Up XP Show - Episode 75: 24 Hour Live Stream, Fedewa Family

We show you the highlights of our 24 hour live stream where we played games and raised money for A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter! We had a ton of fun eating terrible things and raising money for kids with life threatening conditions to send them on adventures around Michigan!

We also talk to one of the A Kid Again families from Michigan, The Fedewa Family! We talk to them about A Kid Again and what they go through on a daily basis.

