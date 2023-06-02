The One Up XP Show - Episode 74: Interactive Super Mario World, A Kid Again Adventures!

With the 24 hour live stream on the horizon we tested out the interactive Super Mario World! This is where I play Super Mario World but viewers can dictate what happens to me inside of the game while I am playing! Super fun!

We also sit down with A Kid Again - Michigan Chapter’s Executive Director Amy Vining to talk about the adventures we sent kids on last year and what is planned for this year!

