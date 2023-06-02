The One Up XP Show - Episode 72: Sons of the Forest, Author Tara Theoharis

We take you into a sequel that has just dropped, Sons of the Forest! You crash land on this island and have to figure what is happening here. It is a survival, horror/adventure game that is a trip! You are joined by an NPC (Non Playable Character) named Kelvin that is a little interesting but helpful, at times. We show you some of the amazing building that we did to make a sweet home!

We also sit down with Author of the new Official Minecraft Cookbook, Tara Theoharis! She has several cookbooks that have been offically recognized and this one is official from Mojang the creator of Minecraft! We talk about how this happened and what it means to have an official cookbook for one of, if not, the biggest video games ever!

If you would like a copy of this cook book: https://a.co/d/aEoSke1

