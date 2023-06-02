The One Up XP Show - Episode 71: Sons of the Forest, Grammy Winning Composer Stephanie Economou

We take you into a sequel that has just dropped, Sons of the Forest! You crash land on this island and have to figure what is happening here. It is a survival, horror/adventure game that is a trip! You are joined by an NPC (Non Platyable Character) named Kelvin that is a little interesting but helpful, at times.

We also have the honor of being joined by the first ever Grammy winner for Best Score Soundtrack for a Video Games/Interactive Media, Stephanie Economou! We talk about how she created and scored Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok music and what it took to do this! We also talk about the huge movies and tv shows she has scored and how video games differ. She is a gamer so it just seems natural! We talk about the importance of video games, music and how kids can pursue making music in video games!

If you would like to know more about Stephanie you can check out her website here: http://www.stephanieeconomou.com/

