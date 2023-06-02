The One Up XP Show - Episode 70: Destiny 2 Lightfall, Ferris State University CEGCON

Destiny 2 has released a new DLC and it is called Lightfall! I take you into the first mission of the new DLC and show you some of the new things and their mechanics! A blast so far and another great release in my opinion from Bungie!

We also take you down to Big Rapids, Michigan where we stop into Ferris State University! Every year since 2004 they put on a CON that is put on by a group called Computer Enthusiast Group, CEGCON! We head down there to see what is cooking but also get a story of community, how it is important to the surrounding community but also how it is important to the gaming community! A truly impactful event that gives and gets back from community!

