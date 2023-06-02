The One Up XP Show - Episode 69: Apex Legends (TDM Mode), Butler University Esports

We dive back into Apex Legends for Season 16! They have introduced Team Death Match and it is a blast! Klam and I get fiesty and try to carry the team!

We also take you down to Indianapolis, Indiana to Butler Univeristy! We sit down with Eric Kammeyer the Director of Esports and Gaming Technology! He gives us all of the details on what Butler is doing to make Esports stand out and apart from other programs! He talks about the “three pillars” they continue to build their program around and what it does! Butler has some amazing opportunities across the board and he explains to us how their new Esports Park is breaking the mold!

For more information on Butler Esports you can head to https://www.butler.edu/esports/ and follow them on their socials!

